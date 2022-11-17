×
Breaking News
Mumbai: WR to convert 26 suburban services to 15-car from 12-car November 21
Bus conductor rapes woman passenger in Madhya Pradesh, held
Mumbai court acquits Chhota Rajan, three others in 2009 double murder case
Savarkar's grandson lodges complaint against Rahul for 'insulting' Savarkar
Mumbai: Man tries to kill self by jumping from sixth floor at Mantralaya
Shraddha Walkar murder: Digital footprints most important to nail Aftab in court, say Mumbai cyber crime expert
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Thane Man trapped in home fire rescued blaze doused

Thane: Man trapped in home fire rescued, blaze doused

Updated on: 17 November,2022 07:55 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Top

The fire broke out at 4:40pm in the prayer room, an official said

Thane: Man trapped in home fire rescued, blaze doused

Representational Pic


A 68-year-old man trapped in a fire in his home in Naupada area of Thane city on Thursday was rescued and the blaze was doused in half an hour, an official said.


The fire broke out at 4:40pm in the prayer room situated on the second floor of Veer Dhaval Ghag's ground-plus-two storey bungalow, Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Avinash Sawant said.



Also Read: Thane: Sex racket busted, one held, three rescued


"He was recused by Thane fire services personnel. The blaze was doused in thirty minutes," he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Are you a Twitter user?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
maharashtra thane news india

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK