Thane: Man trapped in home fire rescued, blaze doused

The fire broke out at 4:40pm in the prayer room, an official said

Representational Pic

A 68-year-old man trapped in a fire in his home in Naupada area of Thane city on Thursday was rescued and the blaze was doused in half an hour, an official said.

The fire broke out at 4:40pm in the prayer room situated on the second floor of Veer Dhaval Ghag's ground-plus-two storey bungalow, Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Avinash Sawant said.

Also Read: Thane: Sex racket busted, one held, three rescued

"He was recused by Thane fire services personnel. The blaze was doused in thirty minutes," he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever