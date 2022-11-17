Thane: 27 per cent samples of edible oil, other food items from four firms found adulterated, says FDA

The samples tested revealed that palmolein oil was mixed in products sold as sunflower and soyabean oils, rice bran oil was mixed in a product sold as mustard oil and vegetable oil was mixed in products claimed to be milk cream and ghee

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials on Thursday said that at least 27 per cent of the 56 samples of cooking oil and other food items collected from four companies in Maharashtra's Thane district have been found adulterated or with false claims.

The samples tested revealed that palmolein oil was mixed in products sold as sunflower and soyabean oils, rice bran oil was mixed in a product sold as mustard oil and vegetable oil was mixed in products claimed to be milk cream and ghee, FDA's (Foods) Joint Commissioner, S R Kekre, told PTI.

In a press release, the FDA said that based on complaints, it had carried out raids and inspected the four units located in Dahisar Mori, Bhiwandi, Kalher and Koparkhairne areas of the district.

Kekre asked customers to be cautious while purchasing these items.

The FDA was in the process of verifying as to whom the wholesalers and manufacturers had sold these adulterated products, he said.

Kekre also appealed to the citizens to contact the FDA if they find any substandard or adulterated goods in markets.

(With inputs from PTI)

