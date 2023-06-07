Thane man tries to kill wife, attempts suicide

The man and his 21-year-old wife, residents of Bhiwandi town in Thane district, used to be frequent quarrels over domestic issues

A 35-year-old man from Maharashtra's Thane district allegedly tried to kill his wife following domestic dispute, an official told news agency PTI on Wednesday.

After the incident on Monday, the man also attempted to commit suicide by slitting his wrist, Shanti Nagar police station's inspector Vikram Mohite told PTI, adding the accused and his wife have been hospitalised.

The man and his 21-year-old wife, residents of Bhiwandi town, used to be frequent quarrels over domestic issues, he said.

On Monday, the man allegedly attacked his wife with a blade and attempted to kill her, the official told PTI.

The man then also slit his wrist and tried to end his life, he said.

The accused and his wife were rushed to different hospitals and were undergoing treatment, the official said.

A case was registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 309 (attempt to commit suicide), he said.

No arrest has been made so far, the police said, adding that a probe was on into the case.

Meanwhile, hours after the headless body of a woman was found stuffed in a bag in a coastal area in Maharashtra's Thane district on Friday, police arrested two brothers, including her husband, for allegedly killing her, an official told PTI on Saturday.

Jayant Bajbale, deputy commissioner of police (Zone I), Mira-Bhayandar-Vasai-Virar police, told PTI that the body was found on the shore at Pali within the limits of the Uttan Sagari police station.

The body had tattoos of a trishul (trident) and 'damru' (hourglass-like drum) and letters OM' on the arm.

Police worked on various inputs and identified her as Anjali Mintu Singh (23), a resident of Rajavali Gaon Road, Naigaon (E). They then took into custody her husband Mintu Rambrij Singh (31), a security guard, and his brother Chun Chun Rambrij Singh (35), who works as a security supervisor.

The two told the police that they murdered Anjali as they suspected her character, the official told PTI.

According to senior inspector Dadaram Karande of Uttan Sagari police station, the two brothers killed Anjali on May 24. They severed the head and stuffed the trunk in a bag and threw it in the sea. The bag washed ashore at Uttan on Friday.

The official said they are yet to find out where the brothers disposed of the head, adding that no missing person's complaint was filed by the victim's family members.

(With inputs from PTI)