The incident took place on December 20 when Dhananjay Rai, 31, a resident of Khanda Colony in Panvel, was walking on the road near a construction site

Representation Pic

Listen to this article Thane: Man walking on road dies after sand bag falls on him from construction lift x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





A pedestrian died after a bag filled with sand fell on him at a construction site in Thane The incident took place on December 20 The bag filled with sand slipped from the construction lift and fell on the pedestrian

A pedestrian died after a bag filled with sand fell on him at a construction site in Thane, a police officer said on Friday.

The incident took place on December 20 when Dhananjay Rai, 31, a resident of Khanda Colony in Panvel, was walking on the road near a construction site, a Khadakpada police officer said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The bag filled with sand slipped from the construction lift and fell on him. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. An accidental death report has been registered,” the officer said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever