Thane Man walking on road dies after sand bag falls on him from construction lift

Thane: Man walking on road dies after sand bag falls on him from construction lift

Updated on: 23 December,2023 07:23 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

The incident took place on December 20 when Dhananjay Rai, 31, a resident of Khanda Colony in Panvel, was walking on the road near a construction site

Thane: Man walking on road dies after sand bag falls on him from construction lift

Key Highlights

  1. A pedestrian died after a bag filled with sand fell on him at a construction site in Thane
  2. The incident took place on December 20
  3. The bag filled with sand slipped from the construction lift and fell on the pedestrian

A pedestrian died after a bag filled with sand fell on him at a construction site in Thane, a police officer said on Friday.


The incident took place on December 20 when Dhananjay Rai, 31, a resident of Khanda Colony in Panvel, was walking on the road near a construction site, a Khadakpada police officer said. 


“The bag filled with sand slipped from the construction lift and fell on him. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. An accidental death report has been registered,” the officer said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

thane panvel mumbai news mumbai maharashtra

