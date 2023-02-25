Thane: Minor brother-sister duo injured after ceiling plaster falls on them

The incident occurred around 11.45 am in their first floor flat in a four-storey building

A minor brother-sister duo was injured after some plaster of the ceiling of their house at Kalwa in Maharashtra's Thane city on Saturday fell on them, a civic official said.

The incident occurred around 11.45 am in their first floor flat in a four-storey building, he said.

"The plaster of the ceiling fell on two siblings, in which they suffered injuries. While the boy is four-year-old, his sister is aged seven," Avinash Sawant, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), said.

They are undergoing treatment at Kalwa civic hospital, he said.

The RDMC team noticed that the columns of the flat had developed cracks with the plaster peeling off at many places.

"The building is 15 years old," Sawant said, adding that civic officials and engineers are at the spot to inspect the structure.

