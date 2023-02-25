Breaking News
Thane: Minor brother-sister duo injured after ceiling plaster falls on them

Updated on: 25 February,2023 02:23 PM IST  |  Thane
The incident occurred around 11.45 am in their first floor flat in a four-storey building

Representative Image. Pic/iStock


A minor brother-sister duo was injured after some plaster of the ceiling of their house at Kalwa in Maharashtra's Thane city on Saturday fell on them, a civic official said.


The incident occurred around 11.45 am in their first floor flat in a four-storey building, he said.



"The plaster of the ceiling fell on two siblings, in which they suffered injuries. While the boy is four-year-old, his sister is aged seven," Avinash Sawant, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), said.


They are undergoing treatment at Kalwa civic hospital, he said.

The RDMC team noticed that the columns of the flat had developed cracks with the plaster peeling off at many places.

"The building is 15 years old," Sawant said, adding that civic officials and engineers are at the spot to inspect the structure.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

