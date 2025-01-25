According to the city development department, out of 317 construction sites required to implement dust pollution control measures, punitive action was taken at 182 sites for non-compliance, resulting in a total fine of Rs 9.25 lakh imposed on violators

Thane Municipal Corporation. File Pic

Listen to this article Thane civic body halts construction at 7 sites for violating pollution norms; Rs 9.25 lakh fine imposed x 00:00

The civic authorities in Maharashtra's Thane city have taken a firm stand against developers not adhering to pollution control guidelines during construction activities and halted work at the sites of seven developers, an official said on Saturday, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has implemented strict measures against those who disregard pollution control protocols, issuing orders to stop work for developers who failed to comply.

According to the city development department, out of 317 construction sites required to implement dust pollution control measures, punitive action was taken at 182 sites for non-compliance, resulting in a total fine of Rs 9.25 lakh imposed on violators.

Additionally, show-cause notices were sent to 120 developers, demanding an explanation for why their construction should not be halted, with seven developers ordered to cease all activities after failing to provide evidence of compliance.

Assistant Director of Urban Planning, Sangram Kanade, confirmed the suspension orders and identified the developers involved.

Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao has instructed all relevant departments to strictly enforce air pollution control measures according to the guidelines set by the Bombay High Court. The environment department has been directed to conduct regular surprise inspections at construction sites to ensure adherence.

Developers who have submitted compliance statements will undergo verification before being permitted to resume construction, stated PTI.

Kanade stated, "If any developer fails to follow the rules in the future, similar stringent action will be taken."

Kalyan civic body blacklists contractor over non-payment of Rs 1.28 cr dues

A civic body in Maharashtra's Thane district has taken over a parking lot leased to a contractor after he allegedly failed to pay dues of Rs 1.28 crore, an official said on Friday, reported news agency PTI.

The official said the Kalyan-Dombivili Municipal Corporation (KDMC) on Thursday took over the Borgaonkar Wadi parking lot near Kalyan railway station and blacklisted the contractor it was leased to.

The parking lot was operating on a "pay and park" basis and was leased to a contractor for three years under a work order dated November 16, 2023, as per the KDMC's release.

While the contractor made an initial payment covering the first three months' rent of Rs 59.2 lakh, he failed to make subsequent payments despite repeated notices, reported PTI.

An inspection last year revealed that the basement area was used for parking, with approximately 1,000 two-wheelers, and the contractor was also collecting parking fees, it said.

(With inputs from PTI)