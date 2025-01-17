The parking lot was operating on a "pay and park" basis and was leased to a contractor for three years under a work order dated November 16, 2023, as per the KDMC's release

Representational Pic/File

A civic body in Maharashtra's Thane district has taken over a parking lot leased to a contractor after he allegedly failed to pay dues of Rs 1.28 crore, an official said on Friday, reported news agency PTI.

The official said the Kalyan-Dombivili Municipal Corporation (KDMC) on Thursday took over the Borgaonkar Wadi parking lot near Kalyan railway station and blacklisted the contractor it was leased to.

The parking lot was operating on a "pay and park" basis and was leased to a contractor for three years under a work order dated November 16, 2023, as per the KDMC's release.

While the contractor made an initial payment covering the first three months' rent of Rs 59.2 lakh, he failed to make subsequent payments despite repeated notices, reported PTI.

An inspection last year revealed that the basement area was used for parking, with approximately 1,000 two-wheelers, and the contractor was also collecting parking fees, it said.

