Thane Municipal Corporation emphasizes 24/7 availability during rainy season

A pre-monsoon review meeting was recently held at the Thane Municipal Headquarters in the Narendra Ballal Auditorium. Commissioner Abhijit Bangar chaired the meeting, which focused on assessing the various systems required for effective emergency management

In order to ensure smooth railway operations, the commissioner directed that all drains between Mulund and Diva be meticulously cleaned.

Thane Municipal Commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, conducted a comprehensive review of the emergency systems in preparation for the upcoming rainy season. He emphasized the importance of uninterrupted availability and instructed all officers and employees to be accessible round the clock.

A pre-monsoon review meeting was recently held at the Thane Municipal Headquarters in the Narendra Ballal Auditorium. Commissioner Abhijit Bangar chaired the meeting, which focused on assessing the various systems required for effective emergency management.

During the meeting, the commissioner stressed the significance of maintaining safety measures. He warned that serious action would be taken if any accidents occurred due to the absence of covers on sewer chambers along roads. To prevent such incidents, it was emphasized that all drains, nets, and covers should be inspected thoroughly. The commissioner instructed the Public Works Department to check for standing water and open manhole covers, as they pose a risk of injury or death. If any open lids are found, responsibility will be assigned, and appropriate action will be taken.

In order to ensure smooth railway operations, the commissioner directed that all drains between Mulund and Diva be meticulously cleaned. However, cleaning machines cannot be used within the railway limits. The Thane Municipal Administration acknowledged the issue of water accumulation near Naupada and Kopri due to the barriers on railway tracks. It was suggested that the construction of small underground sewers in this area could permanently solve the problem. The commissioner instructed railway officials to address the issue of clogged internal drains caused by garbage from the rag market at Kopri. Planning for the construction of underground sewers during the monsoon and their execution afterward was advised. The commissioner also emphasized the need for immediate disposal of waste in the rag market.

Concerns were raised about the damaged road in Waghoba Nagar and Bhaskar Nagar due to encroachments. Additionally, the construction on top of the Kupan wall was identified as potentially hazardous for the railways. The commissioner directed an inspection of the area to determine appropriate measures. He further emphasized the importance of heightened vigilance from both the railway and municipal systems during the rainy season.

Railway officials reported that several trees near the Parsik tunnel posed a danger, and branches from approximately 72 trees adjacent to the railway were encroaching onto the tracks. The commissioner instructed the park department to prioritize the pruning of these trees.

Regarding the Metro construction, Commissioner Bangar recommended that only necessary barricading should be implemented to maintain smooth traffic flow. He also suggested reducing the barricading on Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg from Model Naka Chowk to Tin Hat Naka by at least two feet to avoid any inconvenience.

Metro officials assured that work on Ghodbunder Service Road would be completed by May 31, enabling the road to be opened for traffic.

To ensure efficient communication during power cuts for repairs, the commissioner stressed the importance of notifying the disaster cell, police, and municipality in advance. The disaster management room should also be informed about the areas affected by the power outage and the expected repair duration. This proactive approach would facilitate informing essential systems promptly.

Also read: 60 to 70 per cent of ongoing road works have been completed: TMC chief

To guarantee public safety, the commissioner highlighted the need to inspect dangerous poles, exposed power lines, and Distribution Points (DPs) and conduct necessary maintenance and repairs. The presence of local Mahavitran officers during drain cleaning and roadwork was emphasized.

Approval has been granted to install Mahavitran poles in areas where electricity has been supplied by drawing wires from municipal poles, as the latter have become hazardous. Mahavitran officials informed that the tender process is currently underway.

The issue of excessive soil filling in Kausa, Sheel, Diaghar, and Diva, leading to the closure of natural water channels, was discussed. The construction of drains in these areas faced opposition from locals. The revenue department was instructed to take note of the excavation of soil in Mumbra, Diva, and Kopar, as it could pose a future threat to the railway line.

The commissioner emphasized the need for the health system to remain vigilant during the rainy season. Adequate supplies of medicines for monsoon-related diseases, availability of senior doctors in emergency situations, and medical teams for fieldwork were stressed. All civic health centers should stock medicines for the treatment of monsoon ailments and snakebites, reducing the necessity for patients to visit Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital for every treatment. Asha Sevikas and Anganwadi Sevikas were advised to maintain essential medications and ORS to minimize visits to the Civil Health Center.

Considering the limited capacity of the civil hospital, plans were discussed to optimize the emergency system at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital. Additional doctors and nurses will be made available as required. The commissioner also emphasized the importance of monitoring complaints regarding contaminated water and distributing water purification drugs in affected areas to prevent epidemic diseases.

Water sources such as tankers, hand pumps, and wells should be regularly checked for contamination, and their use should be halted if any issues are found, as suggested by the commissioner.

The meeting, organized by the Thane Regional Disaster Management, was attended by senior officials from various agencies, including Additional Commissioner (2) Sanjay Herwade, Deputy Commissioner G.G. Godepure, Municipal Disaster Management Officer Avinash Sawant, representatives from Thane Collector's Office, Police Commissioner's Office, District Disaster Management Office, Central Railway, Mahavitaran, RTO, ST, TMT, Mahanagar Telephone Corporation, MIDC, Mumbai Metro, Torrent Power Company, Mahanagar Gas, Indian Red Cross, Lions Club, and senior officials from the Municipal Corporation.