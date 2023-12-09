Breaking News
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Thane Municipal Corporation engages communities for inclusive budget planning

Thane Municipal Corporation engages communities for inclusive budget planning

Updated on: 09 December,2023 03:13 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) is actively engaging with various sections of society to gather insights and opinions for the upcoming civic budget, scheduled for presentation in February next year

Thane Municipal Corporation engages communities for inclusive budget planning

Representational Picture/iStock

Thane Municipal Corporation engages communities for inclusive budget planning
The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) is actively engaging with various sections of society to gather insights and opinions for the upcoming civic budget, scheduled for presentation in February next year.


The initiative, titled 'Mazya Najretun Badalte Thane' (Changing Thane through my perspective), is aimed at incorporating the perspectives of different stakeholders in the budgetary planning process.


As part of this outreach, Thane civic chief Abhijit Bangar conducted a meeting with members of the Thane Small Scale Industries Association (TSSIA) and the Chamber of Small Industry Associations (COSIA).


During the meeting, representatives from the small-scale industry sector provided valuable suggestions, contributing to the ongoing dialogue between the civic body and various sectors of the community.

In response to the suggestions, Commissioner Bangar announced plans to establish an exhibition center in Thane, akin to the Vashi CIDCO exhibition center. This facility will serve as a venue for industries and allied businesses to conduct meetings and exhibitions, fostering economic and networking opportunities.

Furthermore, as part of the civic body's commitment to sustainable practices, Commissioner Bangar disclosed plans to add 120 electric buses to the existing fleet. This move aligns with broader environmental goals and demonstrates a proactive approach to adopting eco-friendly transportation solutions.

In another development within Thane, the local police took action against two brothers residing in Khoni village near Dombivli. Sanjay Shalin Patil (40) and Vijay Patil (45) were arrested for allegedly employing members of the tribal Katkari community as bonded laborers for the past decade. The victims were reportedly subjected to physical abuse, threats, and had their important documents confiscated by the accused.

The charges against the brothers include sections of the Indian Penal Code related to unlawful compulsory labor, causing hurt, intentional insult, criminal intimidation, as well as violations of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act.

Following a complaint by a local member of the Katkari community, the police initiated legal proceedings against the accused. Assistant Commissioner of Police Sunil Kurade is leading the investigation, and Zonal Deputy Commissioner Sachin Gunjal has assured the government committee on tribal welfare that the process to extern the accused duo will be initiated. (With inputs from agencies)

