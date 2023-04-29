On being alerted, the fire brigade personnel of the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) rushed to the spot and doused the blaze in an hour, the official said

Representative image. Pic/Istock

Listen to this article Thane: Odisha-bound truck carrying scrap material gutted in fire x 00:00

A truck carrying scrap material was gutted after it caught fire in Bhiwandi taluka of Maharashtra's Thane district, a civic official said on Saturday.

Nobody was injured in the incident that occurred around 9 pm on Friday near Shelar village when the vehicle was going to Odisha from Vapi in Gujarat, he said.

On being alerted, the fire brigade personnel of the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) rushed to the spot and doused the blaze in an hour, the official said.

Also Read: Mumbai: 19 shops near Malad railway station demolished for road widening project

The cause of the fire is being ascertained, he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.