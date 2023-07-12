Thane: Part of wall collapses in chawl; no injuries reported

No one was injured in the accident at Ram Nagar around 10 pm on Tuesday

A portion of a wall of an unoccupied room in a chawl (row tenements) collapsed in Maharashtra's Thane city, civic officials told news agency PTI on Wednesday.

No one was injured in the accident at Ram Nagar around 10 pm on Tuesday, Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane civic body, told PTI.

As a precautionary measure, the official said, the occupants of the three houses next to the chawl have been shifted to safer places.

Earlier on July 6, some portion of a gallery of a chawl at Manpada in Maharashtra's Thane city collapsed following heavy rains, but nobody was injured in it, civic officials told news agency PTI.

The incident occurred around 11 pm on July 6, chief of the Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), Yasin Tadvi, told PTI.

After being alerted, the personnel of the local fire brigade unit and the RDMC rushed to the spot, he said.

The chawl is around 40 years old. Ten to twenty feet of the gallery portion caved in, and its remaining part is in a precarious condition, Tadvi told PTI.

The occupants of the tenement were evacuated and accommodated in an adjacent chawl as a temporary measure, he said.

The civic body officials will take a decision on the tenement after examining it, Tadvi told PTI.

On July 8, A protection wall of a housing society in Thane city of Maharashtra collapsed, civic officials said.

Nobody was injured in the incident, the officials said.

The housing society is located in Chandanwadi area, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell Yasin Tadvi said, according to the PTI.

"The incident was reported around 2 pm, after which teams of fire brigade personnel and the regional disaster management cell rushed to the spot and cleared the debris. The wall was 25x7 feet," he said.

Due to the collapsed wall, a tree standing next to it tilted. It is now posing a danger, Tadvi added.

The area around the fallen wall has been sealed as a precautionary measure, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)