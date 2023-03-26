Thane: Physically-challenged man inflicts burns on fellow passenger on local train

The incident took place in the compartment for physically-challenged persons in a local train from Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus to Kalyan around 10.45 pm on Saturday, senior inspector Pandhari Kande of Thane GRP said

A physically-challenged man allegedly inflicted burn wounds on a fellow passenger in a local train in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official from the government railway police (GRP) said on Sunday.

The incident took place in the compartment for physically-challenged persons in a local train from Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus to Kalyan around 10.45 pm on Saturday, senior inspector Pandhari Kande of Thane GRP said.

The accused allegedly set fire to a handkerchief smeared with some narcotic substance and threw it on the victim Prasade Wadekar (35), who sustained burns on his hands, he said.

The victim was admitted to KEM Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment, the official said.

An offence under section 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused, who managed to escape the scene, he added.

