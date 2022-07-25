Thane: Pillion rider killed after motorcycle hits pothole, gets run over by dumper

The accident happened at Rajnoli Naka in Bhiwandi on Saturday, when the victim Brijeshkumar Jaiswar was travelling towards Thane city, a police officer said

Representation Pic

A 46-year-old man riding pillion was killed after a motorcycle hit a pothole, the police said. The deceased was run over by a dumper on Mumbai-Nashik Highway in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday, according to the PTI.

He said, The bike hit a pothole, causing the riders to fall to the ground and a dumper coming from behind crushed him to death, he said.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act has been registered against the driver of the dumper, the official said.

The police got in touch with the safety manager of the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) Satyajit Dange, and ensured that pits and potholes on the road are filled, he added, the PTI stated.

(with PTI inputs)