Death threat to Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif: Santacruz Police arrests accused

The Santacruz Police on Monday have made an arrest of an accused for allegedly threatening Bollywood star couple, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, the police said. Kaushal had approached the police after he and his wife got death threats on social media, the police said. According to his complaint, the accused in has also been stalking Katrina Kaif and threatening the couple on Instagram, said police.

DCP zone IX, Manjunath Singe confirmed to mid-day.com about the arrest in the matter.

Based on the complaint, the police had initially registered an FIR against an unidentified person under Indian Penal Code Sections 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) and 354-D (stalking) and section section 67 of the IT Act, an official said.

The threat to the star couple came weeks after actor Salman Khan received a death threat through a letter which was received by his father Salim Khan. The letter had also mentioned the fate of Sidhu Moose Wala and the name of Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The Bandra Police had registered an FIR in the matter on Salim Khan's complaint.