Breaking News
Flying of balloons, paragliding banned for 60 days in airport's free flight zone
Cops issue preventive order asking landlords to furnish tenant details online
Hotel brawl case against Saif Ali Khan: Actor Amrita Arora testifies in court
Mumbai Police use AI to track Mulund resident’s stolen phone; two arrested
Panvel Police arrest 27-year-old for fatally shooting man three days ago
Gudi Padwa Gudi Padwa
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Thane police seize 238 bottles of banned codeine cough syrup arrest one

Thane police seize 238 bottles of banned codeine cough syrup, arrest one

Updated on: 30 March,2025 11:38 AM IST  |  Mumbai

Top

Thane police have seized 238 bottles of a banned codeine-based cough syrup worth Rs 53,550 from a motorcyclist in Shil Daighar. The accused, a 22-year-old cab driver, has been booked under the NDPS Act and the Drugs and Cosmetics Act

Thane police seize 238 bottles of banned codeine cough syrup, arrest one

Representational Pic

Listen to this article
Thane police seize 238 bottles of banned codeine cough syrup, arrest one
x
00:00

In a significant crackdown on the illegal trade of banned substances, police in Maharashtra's Thane district have seized 238 bottles of a prohibited codeine-based cough syrup valued at Rs 53,550, officials confirmed on Sunday.


According to PTI reports, law enforcement authorities intercepted a 22-year-old man riding a motorcycle in Sibli Nagar, located in the Shil Daighar area, on Friday afternoon. Upon conducting a routine check, officers discovered that the suspect was illegally transporting the contraband syrup in two large boxes.


An official from the Shil-Daighar police station stated that the individual, who is a cab driver by profession, was apprehended on the spot, and the illicit goods were seized. Alongside the banned cough syrup, the police also confiscated his two-wheeler, Rs 1,800 in cash, and a mobile phone as part of the operation.


The suspect has been booked under multiple legal provisions, including the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, PTI reports. These laws regulate and restrict the production, distribution, and possession of controlled drugs in India.

In a separate case of 2024, Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested 36 individuals, including six women, for allegedly running fraudulent call centres in Jogeshwari and Goregaon. These rackets primarily targeted foreign nationals, luring them into purchasing banned medicines such as Viagra, Tramadol, Cialis, and Levitra. Additionally, some members of the group defrauded Indian citizens by offering fake loans and falsely promising to improve their CIBIL scores.

Units 10 and 12 of the Mumbai Crime Branch conducted the raids, uncovering a well-organised scam that operated through internet voice calls. According to Vishal Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Detection-1, the accused manipulated international customers into buying non-existent pharmaceutical products via online platforms. During the raid, police seized 35 pieces of equipment, including laptops and mobile phones, along with other crucial evidence linking the suspects to the illicit operation.

Unit 10 arrested individuals connected to two fraudulent firms, Gate Pharma LLP and All Win Info Media Pvt Ltd, which posed as legitimate pharmaceutical companies to scam international clients. Meanwhile, Unit 12 apprehended suspects involved in similar frauds, including those who deceived Indian citizens with fake loan schemes.

(With inputs from PTI) 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai news maharashtra Narcotics Control Bureau thane thane crime

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK