Thane records 234 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death

With this, the active cases in the city stand at 1,416.
As per the bulletin, 137 Covid patients recovered, taking the total number of recoveries since the beginning in the city to 1,82,705.
The recovery rate in TMC area is 98.10 per cent. The viral infection also claimed the life of one person, taking the death toll in Thane to 2,131.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra on June 14 recorded 2,956 fresh cases of Covid-19, further adding to a surge that started a few weeks ago, and four new deaths linked to the infection, while the active tally crossed the 18,000-mark, the health department said.
With these additions, the state's Covid-19 tally reached 79,15,418, while the death toll increased to 1,47,875, the department said in a bulletin.
On Monday, the state had recorded 1,885 cases and one fatality.
The bulletin said 2,165 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 77,49,276 and leaving the state with 18,267 active cases.
The coronavirus recovery rate in the state stood at 97.90 per cent.
(With inputs from PTI)