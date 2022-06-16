Breaking News
Thane records 323 new Covid-19 cases, recovery rate at 98 per cent

Updated on: 16 June,2022 10:38 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

As per the bulletin, 136 Covid patients recovered, taking the total number of recoveries since the beginning in the city to 1,82,841

Thane reported 323 new Covid-19 cases, raising its infection tally to 1,86,575, according to Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on June 16.

With this, the active cases in the city stand at 1,603.




As per the bulletin, 136 Covid patients recovered, taking the total number of recoveries since the beginning in the city to 1,82,841.


