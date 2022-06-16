Thane records 323 new Covid-19 cases, recovery rate at 98 per cent

With this, the active cases in the city stand at 1,603.
As per the bulletin, 136 Covid patients recovered, taking the total number of recoveries since the beginning in the city to 1,82,841.
The recovery rate in the TMC area is 98.00 per cent. There was no fatality on June 15 and the death toll in the district remained unchanged at 2,131.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra on June 14 reported two cases of the BA.5 variant of coronavirus. Both the patients, found in Thane city, had been vaccinated, officials earlier told PTI.
The state health department on June 15 said four new cases of B.A.5 variant of coronavirus were detected in the state - from Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and Pune.
All four patients, who were in the age group of 19 to 36 years, tested positive for coronavirus between May 26 and June 9, and their condition was stable, it said.
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the spike in cases is restricted to certain districts in the state.
"The rise is seen in Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Palghar and Raigad districts. Despite the spike in cases, the percentage of hospitalisation is 2 to 3 per cent," he said.
(With inputs from PTI)