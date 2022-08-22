Thane records 324 new Covid-19 cases; active tally at 1,904

With the addition of the latest numbers on Sunday, the district currently has 1,904 active Covid-19 cases

Maharashtra's Thane district has recorded 324 new Covid-19 cases, taking its infection tally to 7,38,777, according to the health bulletin on Monday.

With the addition of the latest numbers on Sunday, the district currently has 1,904 active Covid-19 cases.

No death was reported on Sunday and the fatality toll in the district stood at 11,938.

The recovery count in Thane has reached 7,25,364.

Mumbai on Sunday reported 818 new coronavirus cases that raised the tally of infections to 11,38,349, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Of the 818 new cases, only 57 patients were symptomatic while the rest were asymptomatic, it said.

The Covid-19 death toll rose by one to 19,673, the BMC said in a bulletin. At least 8,347 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of tests conducted so far in Mumbai to 1,80,10,697.

With 881 patients recovering from the coronavirus infection during the day, the count of recoveries in the metropolis reached 11,12,915, leaving the city with 5,761 active cases.

