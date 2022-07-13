Thane records 67 new Covid-19 cases; active tally over 600

With the addition of the latest cases on Tuesday, the district currently has 666 active Covid-19 cases

As many as 67 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Thane city, taking its tally of infections to 1,92,271, according to Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on July 12.

With the addition of the latest cases on Tuesday, the district currently has 666 active Covid-19 cases. No death was reported on Tuesday and the fatality toll in the district stood at 2,139.

As per the bulletin, 166 Covid patients recovered, taking the total number of recoveries since the beginning in the city to 1,89,466. The recovery rate in the TMC area is 98.54 per cent.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 2,435 fresh Covid-19 cases and 13 fatalities, taking the tally to 80,07,648 and the toll to 1,47,991, the health department said in a bulletin.

The case fatality rate is the state stands at 1.84 per cent. The active caseload in the state is 17,567.

The health department said 2,882 patients were discharged from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recoveries in Maharashtra to 78,42,090. The recovery rate in the state stands at 97.93 per cent.