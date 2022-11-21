×
Updated on: 21 November,2022 06:39 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

No death was reported on November 21, the toll remained unchanged at 2,164

Thane reports 1 new case of Covid-19, active tally at 26

Thane reported 1 new Covid-19 case on Monday, taking its overall infection tally to 1,97,392, an official release said.


No death was reported on November 21, the toll remained unchanged at 2,164, it said. 



Thane now has 26 active cases in the district, it further said.


6 people recovered and were discharged from the hospital on Monday. It took the count of recoveries in Thane to 1,95,202, the release said. 

