Thane reports 1 new case of Covid-19, active tally at 26

No death was reported on November 21, the toll remained unchanged at 2,164
Representational Pic
Thane reported 1 new Covid-19 case on Monday, taking its overall infection tally to 1,97,392, an official release said.
No death was reported on November 21, the toll remained unchanged at 2,164, it said.
Thane now has 26 active cases in the district, it further said.
Also Read: Cocaine worth Rs 20 crore meant for festive season seized by NCB, two women held
6 people recovered and were discharged from the hospital on Monday. It took the count of recoveries in Thane to 1,95,202, the release said.