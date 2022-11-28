Thane reports 12 new Covid-19 cases

The number of active Covid-19 cases in the district stood at 67, an official said

As many as 12 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking its infection count to 7,47,304, a health official said on Monday.

These new cases were reported on Sunday, he said.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in the district stood at 67, he said.

The death toll in the district, which comes under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, remained unchanged at 11,967.

The recovery count has reached 7,36,012, the official said.

