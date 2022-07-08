Thane reports 267 new Covid-19 cases, three deaths; active tally at 3,088

Breaking News
Updated on: 08 July,2022 09:55 PM IST  |  Thane
With the addition of these cases on Thursday, there are now 3,088 active cases in the district

Representative image


Thane city reported 267 new coronavirus positive cases, which raised its infection tally to 7,30,694, according to Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on July 8.

With the addition of these cases on Thursday, there are now 3,088 active cases in the district, he said.




Thane's death toll rose by three to 11,912, while recovery count reached 7,15,429, the official added.


Mumbai on Thursday reported 540 new coronavirus cases, down by 155 from a day ago, while two more patients succumbed to the infection, the city civic body said.

With these additions, the overall Covid-19 tally rose to 11,17,367, while the death toll jumped to 19,622, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a bulletin.

The city's positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 5.43 per cent.

(With inputs from PTI)

