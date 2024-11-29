A retired senior police officer was scammed of Rs 20 lakh in a land deal after the accused produced a forged title clearance document

Representational Pic

A retired senior police inspector in Maharashtra's Thane district has become the victim of an elaborate land fraud, losing a sum of Rs 20 lakh in the process. The victim has filed a formal complaint with the Mahatma Phule Chowk police, who have initiated an investigation into the matter.

According to the complainant, who served as a senior officer with the police force, the fraud unfolded between December 2018 and January 2024. During this period, the retired cop was in contact with a couple, their servant, and the husband’s brother-in-law regarding the purchase of a plot of land. The accused individuals had assured the former police officer of a legitimate transaction, taking a total of Rs 20 lakh in installments. However, the deal turned out to be a scam when the accused provided a fraudulent document claiming title clearance for the land.

Realising that the title clearance document was a forgery, the retired police officer contacted the accused demanding his money back. However, his requests went unanswered, prompting him to lodge a complaint with the police.

The police official has stated that the suspects in this case are also believed to have scammed other individuals, including police personnel, using the same fraudulent tactics. The investigation is ongoing, and the authorities are working to determine whether there are additional victims of the scam.

The land scam highlights the growing concern over fraudulent real estate transactions, which often exploit unsuspecting individuals, especially those unfamiliar with legal procedures or documentation.

The police are actively working to trace the accused and ensure they are brought to justice. Meanwhile, the ex-cop’s case has raised awareness among the public about the risks involved in land deals, urging prospective buyers to exercise caution and verify documents thoroughly before making significant investments.

PTI reports that the Mahatma Phule Chowk police are investigating the incident, and further updates are awaited as the investigation unfolds.

(With inputs from PTI)