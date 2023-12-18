Breaking News
Thane run-over case: Bureaucrat's son, two friends arrested for assaulting influencer

Updated on: 18 December,2023 07:07 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prasun Choudhari | mailbag@mid-day.com

In first development after formation of SIT in Land Rover mowing assault of Thane woman, top cop says Gaikwad and his two friends were arrested on Sunday night

Thane run-over case: Bureaucrat's son, two friends arrested for assaulting influencer

Singh has three fractures in her right leg and had to be operated upon. Pic/Rajesh Gupta


Ashwajeet Gaikwad, president of BJP Yuva Morcha, son of Anilkumar Gaikwad, MD of MSRDC, and his friends Romil Patil and Sagar Shedge were arrested on Sunday night in connection with the case where they allegedly assaulted and tried to run a car over fashion influencer Priya Singh. Thane Police Chief Jai Jeet Singh had pledged a thorough and impartial probe in the matter. A Special Investigation Team (SIT), too, has been formed, led by DCP (Zone 5) Amar Singh Jadhav, to probe the case.

