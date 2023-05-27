Thane: Shiv Sena party worker stabbed to death in Ulhasnagar

The deceased was identified as Shabbir Sheikh, 34. He was Shakha pramukh of Shiv Sena

Shabbir Sheikh. Pic/Navneet Barhate

A Shiv Sena party worker and matka (gambling) club owner was stabbed to death by four to five unidentified persons on Friday night at Ulhasnagar. According to the police, the murder took place due to old enmity.

The deceased was identified as Shabbir Sheikh, 34. He was Shakha pramukh of Shiv Sena. Sheikh was booked in 2021 by Hill Line police station for running a matka business after an Anti extortion cell raided the place. Hill Line cops have registered a murder offence against unknown persons.

Shabbir Sheikh was a resident of Jai Janta Colony at Ulhasnagar no 5. He owned a matka club and operated it from a small open plot in a tent. On Friday night, at 11.54 pm, four to five unidentified persons came to the club with a chopper in hand. When Shabbir sensed they have came to attack him, he tried to sneak away but was caught and brutally attacked by the persons with the chopper.

"He was attacked 8 to 10 times leaving him in a pool of blood. Residents rushed him to Criti Cafe Hospital. But as his condition worsened Sheikh was shifted to Kalyan where he was declared dead on arrival by doctors," told an official from Hill Line police station.

Anti Extortion Cell of Thane police had raided the premises in 2021 and had booked Sheikh for running a matka club. A couple of months ago, the city head of Uddhav Thackarey's faction had barged into the club with local women and vandalised it as it had become a nuisance to residents. Hill Line police station had booked the agitators claiming the matka was closed but they trespassed and opened the club.

Cops suspect the assault is fall out of enmity over matka business. "We have registered an offence of murder against unknown persons for murder. We have CCTV footage of the attackers walking towards the club. We have formed teams to track them," said Ranjit Dhere, Senior Inspector of Hill Line police station.