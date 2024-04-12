Breaking News
Thane small scale industries asks political parties to ensure ease of doing business
Thane small scale industries asks political parties to ensure ease of doing business

Updated on: 12 April,2024 10:27 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Sujata Soparkar, President of TSSIA, suggested that the manifestos of political parties for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 should include measures that promote the growth of small and medium enterprises.

TSSIA chief Sujata Soparkar/ TSSIA

The Thane Small Scale Industries Association (TSSIA) has urged political parties to prioritise policies that make it simpler for micro, small, and medium-sized firms (MSMEs) to do business.


Sujata Soparkar, President of TSSIA, suggested that political parties' manifestos for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 should include measures that promote the growth of small and medium enterprises, reported PTI. 


According to the report, the association highlighted issues that MSMEs face, such as hefty registration and transaction costs on the GeM platform. They advocated for the elimination of these fees, the effective execution of existing schemes, and lower costs for the Credit Guarantee Trust Fund for MSEs (CGTMSE).


MSMEs are facing challenges while using the GeM portal due to high registration fees and transaction charges which should be waived, the press release said, per the PTI report. 

Furthermore, TSSIA wanted streamlined processes, such as a single KYC registration for all transactions and the automated expiration of bank guarantees after the agreed-upon term, to reduce financial constraints on MSMEs, the report added. 

They also pushed for simpler GST systems with standard rates and less paperwork, as well as an amnesty policy for past-due amounts. Electricity pricing that is uniform across states has also been recommended. Additional demands included MSMEs' participation in the Electricity Regulatory Commission, online issue of industry permits, the timely start of the Pimplas railway station project, and increased public transport connectivity in the Bhiwandi region, the PTI report stated. 

About TSSIA

Thane Small Scale Industries Association or TSSIA was registered in 1977, three years after it was established in 1974. Reportedly, it is Maharashtra's largest MSME association. Reportedly, the organisation is also a member of the first MSME Facilitation Council for the Konkan Division and has over 2500 MSME members in Thane and the surrounding areas.

The organisation was formed with the aim of empowering MSMEs by offering knowledge sessions, seminars, and training programmes on a variety of subjects, including company development, technology, safety, taxation, and environmental protection. Additionally, it addresses issues with government agencies while promoting the interests of MSME's.

