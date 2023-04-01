Breaking News
Thane: Technician locked up inside diagnostic centre by doctor, rescued by cops hours later; case filed

Updated on: 01 April,2023 11:43 AM IST  |  Thane
The incident occurred during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday and the technician was rescued a few hours later after he called the police control room, he said

Representative image. Pic/Istock


Police rescued a technician working at a diagnostic centre in Kalyan in Maharashtra's Thane district after he was allegedly locked up inside the facility by a doctor, who owns it, an official said on Saturday.


The incident occurred during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday and the technician was rescued a few hours later after he called the police control room, he said.



A case was registered against the doctor, whose motive behind the act is not known yet, the official of Khadakpada police station said.


In his complaint, the technician said that he was on duty at the diagnostic centre when around 8.30 pm the doctor came and just stared at him for a while without uttering a word. After an hour, the doctor left the diagnostic centre by locking up the technician inside.

After some time, the technician called the police control room and informed the cops that he was stuck inside the diagnostic centre, he said.

Soon afterwards, a police team reached the site and rescued him. Based on his complaint, a first information report (FIR) was registered against the doctor around 1.40 am. He was booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 342 (wrongful confinement).

"The reason behind the doctor's act of locking up the technician is being probed," the police official said.

