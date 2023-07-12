Breaking News
Thane: Three cops injured while chasing hardcore criminal in Dharwad district

Updated on: 12 July,2023 10:34 AM IST  |  Thane
The incident occurred on July 7 when a team of policemen from Kalyan and local police in Dharwad surrounded a house in Alnavar town to nab the accused

Representational Image

Three policemen were injured while chasing and arresting a wanted criminal in Karnataka's Dharwad, a Thane Police officer said told news agency PTI on Tuesday.


According to PTI, the incident occurred on July 7 when a team of policemen from Kalyan and local police in Dharwad surrounded a house in Alnavar town to nab the accused, identified as Kasim Irani (24), wanted in several cases of burglaries, chain-snatchings, and stealing vehicles.


To evade arrest, Irani removed the roof tiles of the house he was hiding in and jumped into the adjacent house while fleeing but policemen pinned him down. In the melee, three policemen, including one from Karnataka, received minor injuries, the officer told PTI.


The accused has at least 100 cases registered against him across India, he added.

In another incident, police have registered a case against a former teacher of a private school in Maharashtra's Thane district, its ex-headmistress and a clerk for submission of alleged fabricated documents of the teacher, an official told PTI on Tuesday.

The teacher, now aged 58, joined the school located in Kalyan area as an associate teacher in 1994 and submitted the required certificates to the institution at that time.

As some members of the school management had a doubt about the teacher's qualification, they asked for her service records which, till her retirement, were not provided by the headmistress and a clerk at the school, the official from Kolsewadi police station told PTI.

Later, when the management verified the certificates submitted by the teacher at the time of joining the school, they were found to be fake and fabricated, he said.

Following a complaint by the school management, a case was registered on Saturday against the former teacher, the ex-headmistress and the clerk under Indian Penal Code Sections 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) 34 (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), the police told PTI.

No arrest has been made so far in this connection, they added.

(With inputs from PTI)

