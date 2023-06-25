Thane: Three injured as restaurant roof collapses after heavy rains

The incident took place late Saturday night at the restaurant located on Ghodbunder Road

Representational Image

Three persons were injured when the roof of a restaurant collapsed in Maharashtra's Thane city following heavy rains, civic officials told news agency PTI on Sunday.

The incident took place late Saturday night at the restaurant located on Ghodbunder Road, Thane Municipal Corporation's Disaster Control Cell chief Yasin Tadvi told PTI.

Two women and a man suffered injuries and were rushed to a nearby private hospital, he said.

The city received 58.90 mm of rainfall in the 12-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Sunday, the official told PTI.

The total rainfall this year in the city has so far been recorded at 139.76 mm, compared to 172.71 mm for the same period last year, he said.

Many localities in Ulhasnagar township were also affected due to the heavy downpour on Saturday, as per Thane district authorities.

Heavy rains lashed Thane and neighbouring Palghar district on Saturday, causing water-logging in many low-lying areas, officials earlier said.

Several areas in Bhiwandi, Kalyan, and Badlapur in Thane district were inundated and people had to make their way through knee-deep water on Saturday evening.

In Thane city, several areas were flooded but there were no reports of any mishap due to rains, officials said.

In Vasai city in Palghar district, the balcony of an old two-storey factory building collapsed at around 9.45 pm, but no one was injured, officials said.

Some areas in Vasai were flooded, according to the police control room.

In Thane, incidents of the collapse of trees are reported, according to Fire Brigade officials.

The roof of a house in Kasarvadavali in Thane city was ripped off due to heavy rains, an official said.

Meanwhile, in a rare event, the monsoon on Sunday covered both Delhi and Mumbai together.

While it hit the national capital two days earlier than scheduled, its entry into the financial capital is two weeks late, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

"The Southwest Monsoon has advanced over Mumbai and Delhi today (June 25)," the IMD said.

Normally, the rain-bearing system reaches Kerala by June 1, Mumbai by June 11, and the national capital by June 27.

Although the monsoon has covered a significant portion of north India, including Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and a large part of Jammu and Kashmir, on schedule or slightly ahead, it is currently running 10-12 days behind schedule for a considerable part of central India, where a significant number of farmers heavily rely on it.

(With inputs from PTI)