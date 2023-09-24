Thane: Three persons booked for tanker explosion in which four were killed in Shahad

The explosion took place on Saturday morning when the tanker was being inspected before being filled

Pic/Thane Municipal Corporation's Disaster Management Cell

A case of causing death by negligence and other offences was registered in connection with a tanker explosion in a company in Shahad in Thane district that killed four persons and left three injured, a police official told news agency PTI on Sunday.

The explosion took place on Saturday morning when the tanker was being inspected before being filled.

The Ulhasnagar police control room official told PTI that a criminal case under relevant Indian Penal Code provisions has been registered against three persons, though no arrest has been made.

The three persons comprise a member of the company's management, the tanker driver and owner, the official told PTI.

A detailed probe is underway into the incident, the official told PTI.

Four persons died after a tanker exploded on the premises of a Century Rayon factory in Thane district on Saturday morning, police told PTI.

The incident took place at the company's manufacturing unit at Shahad, 60 km from Mumbai.

Of the four deceased, three have been identified, an official of Ulhasnagar Police told PTI.

As per a statement issued by the company, a tanker "of a third party" which had arrived from outside around 11.15 am got "ruptured" while it was under inspection before filling.

A high-level enquiry was underway into the explosion, police officials told PTI.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Ulhasnagar Division) Amol Koli had earlier said that the Industrial Safety department will probe the incident.

Meanwhile, a 60-year-old man died of suffocation after a fire broke out in a 15-storey residential building in Mumbai's Dadar area on Saturday morning, a fire official told PTI.

The fire started in flat number 1302 on the 13th floor of the Raintree building at Hindu Colony around 8.30 am. The apartment was stuffed with household materials and locked, the official told PTI.

Though the fire was brought under control in half an hour, a resident of the building, Sachin Patkar, became unconscious due to the smoke, the official told PTI.

Patkar was rushed to the civic-run Sion hospital where doctors declared him dead, the official told PTI.

Two fire engines, a water tanker and other firefighting equipment were pressed to douse the fire. The exact cause is yet to be determined, the official told PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)