Thane: Three women dead, four injured as rickshaw falls into drain in Bhiwandi

The incident took place under Kongaon police station limits on the Mumbai-Nashik highway in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday

Three women died and four persons were injured after the autorickshaw they were travelling in fell into a nullah (major drain) in Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district, a police official told new agency PTI on Thursday.

"The deceased and injured are kin of the autorickshaw driver and were returning from Mumbai. Passersby took part in the rescue efforts. The wife, sister-in-law and daughter of the driver have died," he told PTI.

On May 29, at least 10 persons were injured when a state transport bus collided with a tempo at Malshej ghat in Maharashtra’s Thane district, reported PTI.

The accident took place at Sawarde village in Malshej ghat area around 11 am, when a bus from the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation’s Bhiwandi depot collided with a tempo, a district official told PTI.

Eight occupants of the MSRTC bus and two persons from the tempo were injured in the accident, Murbad tehsildar Sandeep Awari told PTI.

The injured were rushed to Tokawade primary health centre, where they are undergoing treatment and are out of danger, he said, adding that ambulances and medical teams were deployed at the scene.

The police have not registered any offence as yet and are recording the statements of the injured persons, assistant police inspector Sachin Kulkarni of the Tokawade police station said.

Thane Divisional Controller of the MSRTC V V Rathod said they will reach the site of the accident with senior officials to take stock of the situation and provide assistance.

In another incident, three persons were killed when a car they were travelling in hit a road divider and then caught fire on the Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra's Buldhana district on May 29.

The accident took place between 5 am and 5.30 am near Deulgaon Kol village on the expressway, an official from Bibi police station told PTI.

The car carrying three persons hit a road divider following which one of them fell out of the vehicle, he said.

The official said the car then caught fire in which two persons who were inside the vehicle were charred to death. Another person who had fallen out the vehicle succumbed to injuries in a hospital, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)