Thane traffic update Police issues traffic advisory for book launch event check details here

Thane traffic update: Police issues traffic advisory for book launch event; check details here

Updated on: 07 August,2024 10:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Dr. Vinaykumar Rathod, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Thane City, has announced several traffic diversions and parking prohibitions to ensure smooth movement in the area surrounding Ram Ganesh Gadkari Rangayatan, where the event will take place

The Thane Traffic Police issued a notification on Tuesday detailing traffic restrictions for the "Yodha Karmayogi Eknath Sambhaji Shinde" book launch event on Wednesday. 


"The release of the book "Yodha Karmayogi Eknath Sambhaji Shinde" will be held tomorrow evening at Gadkari Rangayatan. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Governor C. P Radhakrishnan, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Deputy Chairman Dr. Neelam Gorhe, Guardian Minister Shambhu Raje Desai, many ministers of the cabinet etc. dignitaries will be present," the Thane Traffic Police said while sharing Thane traffic update.



Dr. Vinaykumar Rathod, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Thane City, has announced several traffic diversions and parking prohibitions to ensure smooth movement in the area surrounding Ram Ganesh Gadkari Rangayatan, where the event will take place.


  • Restriction 1: No entry for vehicles from P. N. Gadgil towards Gadkari Circle via Green Leaf.

Alternative Route: Vehicles should use P. N. Gadgil Chowk, Green Leaf Hotel, and Dr. Moose Chowk to reach their destination.

  • Restriction 2: No entry for vehicles from Dr. Moose Chowk towards Gadkari Circle at Sai Krupa Hotel and Green Leaf Hotel.

Alternative Route: Vehicles should go via Hotel Sai Krupa, SBI cut, and Ram Maruti Road.

  • Restriction 3: No entry for heavy vehicles (Bus/ST) from Dr. Moose Chowk towards Gadkari Circle.

Alternative Route: Heavy vehicles from the station should use Dr. Moose Chowk and Tower Naka to reach their destination.

  • Restriction 4: No entry for vehicles from Tower Chowk and Gadkari Circle towards Dr. Moose Chowk via Gadkari Rangayatan.

Alternative Route: Vehicles should use Gadkari Circle, Dagadi Shala, Almeda, or Gajanan Maharaj Chowk.

Additionally, parking has been prohibited in several areas, including:

On both sides of the road from Chintamani Chowk to Gadkari Circle along the lake and the back road of St. John School.

On both sides of Ram Maruti Road from Gajanan Maharaj Chowk to Gokhale Road.

The stretch from Sai Krupa Hotel to SBI corner.

These restrictions will be in effect on August 7, 2024, from 2.00 pm to 10.00 pm. Emergency vehicles ar exempt from these restrictions. Commuters are advised to plan their travel accordingly, the Thane Traffic Police said while sharing Thane traffic update.

