Thane: Woman falls while trying to board train at Vithalwadi station, alert cop pulls her onto platform

Updated on: 21 September,2023 06:13 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent

A woman's life was saved at Vithalwadi station by an alert railway police constable after she began falling into the gap between the platform and the train

A woman's life was saved at Vithalwadi station by an alert railway police constable after she began falling into the gap between the platform and the train.


"The woman was attempting to board an Ambernath down train at 2:21 pm on Wednesday when she slipped and was being dragged by the train," the Kalyan railway police station senior inspector Mukesh Dhage said.


According to the police, Rushikesh Mane, a police naik, quickly pulled her onto the platform before she could fall into the gap.


"The woman told police her 9-year-old daughter had already boarded the train and, therefore, made this risky attempt," Mukesh Dhage added.

As per the railway police, the minor girl and her mother were later united.

Meanwhile, a man was held on Thursday from North Dinajpur area of West Bengal for allegedly murdering a woman in Bhiwandi.

The decomposed body of the 36-year-old woman, identified as Madhu Prajapati, was found in Ganesh Nagar and a murder case was filed due to the presence of multiple wounds, Senior Inspector Rajendra Pawar of Kongaon police station said.

"A probe zeroed in on Shabbir Dilawar Sheikh, who was held from North Dinajpur in West Bengal. Sheikh and Prajapati stayed together and the former killed her since he suspected her character," the police official added.

(with inputs from PTI)

