The Railway Police have bolstered security efforts. This includes deploying dog squads, a Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, and forming Nirbhaya Pathak teams to assist women

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Mumbai: Railway police steps up security in trains for Ganesotsav x 00:00

The Railway Police in Mumbai on Monday said that it has implemented enhanced security measures during the Ganesh festival and the Eid-e-Milad festival. The Ganesh festival takes place from September 19 to September 28, while Eid-e-Milad will be celebrated on September 28, an official statement from the railway police said.

According to the police, to accommodate the expected increase in passenger traffic during these festivals, the Railway Administration has initiated the operation of 288 long-route Express trains from various railway stations in Mumbai, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Dadar, Kurla, Diva, Panvel, and Mumbai Central.

ADVERTISEMENT

In response to this surge, the Railway Police have bolstered security efforts. This includes deploying dog squads, a Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, and forming Nirbhaya Pathak teams to assist women commuters. Additionally, they have activated WhatsApp groups as part of the 'Friends in Khaki' campaign. During the night, there is a 100 per cent police presence in women's compartments for added safety, an official statement said on Monday.

Furthermore, the Railway Police are coordinating with the Railway Administration to arrange special local trains at night, particularly during the Ganesh Festivals, when numerous devotees visit Mumbai. To enhance security, CCTV cameras have been installed at all railway stations and their surroundings.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police on Monday issued a detailed traffic advisory ahead of the Lord Ganesha festival celebrations in the city. The police shared the details of the traffic diversions and alternate routes in Mumbai during the 10-day festival celebrations.

In the advisory, Mumbai Police said, Ganpati festival is one of the most widely celebrated festivals in Maharashtra, especially in Mumbai from date 19/09/2023 to 19/09/2023. The festival culminates with the immersion of Lord Ganesha’s Idols in bodies of water. The immersion processions attract massive crowds of devotees and onlookers. People from all over the city come to witness this grand event, leading to a surge in pedestrian and vehicular traffic. Therefore, following Traffic arrangements have been made to ensure smooth flow of vehicular traffic.

The police said that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a few guidelines via advisory regarding old and dangerous road over bridges (ROBs). Accordingly, it has been decided that following arrangements shall remain in place on all the immersion days:

1. Not more than 100 people should cross the ROBs at any given time.

2. There shall be no halting of procession over the ROBs.

3. There shall be no dancing and no loudspeakers shall play over the ROBs.