Under this newly inked MOU, MSRTC will make its online bus booking services accessible through IRCTC's bus booking portal and website

IRCTC portal

Listen to this article IRCTC partners with MSRTC to offer seamless travel booking experience x 00:00

In a move to enhance the convenience of travelers, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has taken a significant step by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC). This collaboration aims to provide passengers with a simplified and seamless experience when booking both rail and bus tickets, an official statement said on Wednesday.

IRCTC, known for revolutionising online ticket booking since its inception in 1999, has become a one-stop-shop solution for travelers in the Hospitality, Travel, and Tourism sectors. With over 75 per cent of travelers booking their rail journey tickets through IRCTC's online ticketing portal, the organisation continues to evolve to meet the diverse needs of its users.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under this newly inked MOU, MSRTC will make its online bus booking services accessible through IRCTC's bus booking portal and website, available at https://www.bus.irctc.co.in.

Seema Kumar, CMD-IRCTC, expressed her enthusiasm about this partnership, stating, "The signing of the MOU between IRCTC and MSRTC is a significant milestone in enhancing passenger experience by allowing them to simplify their travel arrangements from a single point. This integration will give the passengers the advantage of seamless access to last-mile connectivity via the IRCTC Bus Booking Portal, ensuring a smooth journey."

The collaboration entails MSRTC providing API’s (Application Programming Interfaces) of its online bus ticketing system to IRCTC, which will then integrate MSRTC Bus Ticketing APIs onto its website and mobile apps. The specific details of this partnership, roles, and responsibilities will be defined in the agreement through mutual consent.

This significant development was celebrated during a ceremony where MoU folders were exchanged between the CMD of IRCTC and the Principal Secretary of Transport, in the esteemed presence of the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde.

Seema Kumar, CMD-IRCTC, emphasized IRCTC's commitment to making travel more comfortable and convenient for its users, stating, "This MoU will play an important role in allowing our patrons to plan every aspect of their traveling – Rail, Bus, Air, Sea, as well as Accommodation."

With this collaboration, IRCTC continues to simplify travel logistics for millions of passengers and book their journeys seamlessly through a single platform.