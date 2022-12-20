Meet this Maharashtra MLA who attended Assembly winter session with baby

In a first, MLA Saroj Ahire attends the winter session in Nagpur with her newborn son
NCP MLA Saroj Ahire with her two-and-a-half-month-old son at the legislature, on Monday
Playing the double role, of a legislator and a mother, Saroj Ahire warmed up a chilly morning on the first day of the winter session, in Nagpur on Monday.
Ahire arrived in the Vidhan Bhavan with her two-and-a-half-month-old son Prashansak. Old-timers said it was one-of-its-kind attendance at the legislature. “I’m a mother as well as an MLA. Both duties are important. My child needs me, but the issues of the constituency are equally important. That is why I’m here, in Nagpur, with my son,” said Ahire, who was accompanied by her husband and his mother. Saroj represents the NCP from Deolali near Nashik.
Later, CM Eknath Shinde invited Saroj to his chamber. “It is a challenging task to legislate laws in the House and to be a mother. To fulfil both responsibilities means an honour of a woman’s strength as a public servant and a mother. This has happened for the first time in the Vidhan Bhavan that a mother MLA has brought her child to the House,” he said.
Speaker Rahul Narvekar said the Vidhan Bhavan has provided a daycare facility.