The stolen jewellery was to be bartered in exchange for gold bars across Gujarat, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. Representation Pic/iStock

The MHB Colony police have arrested three people for allegedly stealing gold jewellery worth over R13 crore. The trio are Jignesh Kuchdia, 19, an employee of a Rajkot-based gold firm; his father, Nathabhai Kuchdia; and his friend, Yash Jivabhai, 23. According to the police, the theft was part of a well-planned conspiracy masterminded by Nathabhai.

Jignesh and his senior colleague, Ajay Sureshbhai Ghagda, 27, had arrived in Mumbai on June 20 after a multi-state gold delivery assignment. The two worked for JP Export Gold and Diamond Jewellery, a Rajkot-based firm owned by one Chetan Soni, and were tasked with bartering gold jewellery and in return for gold bars across Gujarat, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

On arriving in Mumbai, they checked into Flat No 1206, A-Wing, Rajmadhur Society, Borivli West, a company-owned residence. They stored the ornaments and gold bars in two separate bags inside a wooden cupboard. Around 1.45 pm, Ghagda went to the bathroom, leaving Jignesh alone in the hall. When he returned, Jignesh and the gold were gone. Alarmed, Ghagda contacted his employer and reported the incident to the MHB Colony police station on June 20. Based on the complaint, police launched a swift investigation.

“During investigation, it emerged that Jignesh’s father had orchestrated the entire heist and remained in touch with his son over the phone,” said a senior officer from the MHB Colony police station. After fleeing the flat with the gold, Jignesh was picked up by his father and friend, who had driven down from Gujarat to Mumbai in a vehicle. The trio escaped with the stolen jewellery in the same vehicle.

Under the supervision of DCP Anand Bhoite (Zone XI) and Senior Inspector Ganesh Pawar, the detection team led by Police Sub-Inspectors Sandeep Gorade and Nilesh Patil, along with their detection team, traced Jignesh to Gujarat and arrested the duo on June 22. The following day, Nathabhai was arrested with some of the gold in his possession.

The trio was subsequently brought to Mumbai and produced before the Borivli metropolitan magistrate court, and further investigation and recovery of gold is underway. “Several cheating and robbery cases had been registered against Nathabhai in Gujarat. The accused have confessed to the crime. Efforts are underway to recover the entire stolen gold and verify if any more individuals are involved,” the officer added.