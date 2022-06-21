Breaking News
Three party MLAs cross-voted in Maharashtra Council elections, claims BJP leader Mohit Kamboj

Updated on: 21 June,2022 10:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The BJP had fielded five candidates - Pravin Darekar, Ram Shinde, Uma Khapre, Shrikant Bharatiya and Prasad Lad

Three party MLAs cross-voted in Maharashtra Council elections, claims BJP leader Mohit Kamboj

Representative Image


Mumbai BJP leader Mohit Kamboj on Monday claimed that three of his party MLAs indulged in “cross-voting” in the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections.

This comes even as the BJP won all five seats it contested in the elections on Monday.




In a WhatsApp message that went viral, Kamboj, who has worked as the BJP's Mumbai unit functionary, said, “We got 134 votes while one vote was wasted. Three BJP MLAs cross-voted. Three MLAs of Bahujan Vikas Aghadi did not vote for us.”


