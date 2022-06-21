Three party MLAs cross-voted in Maharashtra Council elections, claims BJP leader Mohit Kamboj

The BJP had fielded five candidates - Pravin Darekar, Ram Shinde, Uma Khapre, Shrikant Bharatiya and Prasad Lad

Representative Image

Mumbai BJP leader Mohit Kamboj on Monday claimed that three of his party MLAs indulged in “cross-voting” in the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections.

This comes even as the BJP won all five seats it contested in the elections on Monday.

In a WhatsApp message that went viral, Kamboj, who has worked as the BJP's Mumbai unit functionary, said, “We got 134 votes while one vote was wasted. Three BJP MLAs cross-voted. Three MLAs of Bahujan Vikas Aghadi did not vote for us.”

