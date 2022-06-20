Breaking News
Two candidates each of Shiv Sena, NCP, and 4 of BJP win Maharashtra Legislative Council polls

Updated on: 20 June,2022 10:17 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI

All the eight candidates secured the minimum quota of 26 votes each to make it to the Upper House of the state legislature

Two candidates each of Shiv Sena, NCP, and 4 of BJP win Maharashtra Legislative Council polls

Shivsena party workers celebrates victory outside Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar


Two candidates each of the ruling coalition allies NCP and the Shiv Sena and four nominees of the opposition BJP on Monday nigh won elections to the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC), said an official.

All the eight candidates secured the minimum quota of 26 votes each to make it to the Upper House of the state legislature, said the official.




Chairman of Legislative Council and NCP candidate Ramraje Nimbalkar, Leader of Opposition in the Upper House Pravin Darekar of the BJP and former BJP minister and now NCP nominee Eknath Khadse easily bagged a sufficient number of first preference votes to post wins.


