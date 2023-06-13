Three-year-old becomes city’s third youngest organ donor

Child declared brain dead following injury while playing; parents give nod on June 9

Hospital staff at Wadia hospital paying their respects to the donor

Three-year-old Devansh (name changed) suffered a severe head injury when a stationary bike fell on him while playing near his home in Dombivli. Despite efforts to treat his condition, Devansh was declared brain-dead on June 9. His brave parents decided to donate his heart, liver, and kidneys, making him the third youngest organ donor.

Guided by the Zonal Transplant Coordination Center (ZTCC), the parents received support and made an informed choice. On June 10, after confirming irreversible brainstem death, the ZTCC promptly allocated Devansh’s organs for transplantation.

Coordinating with recipient teams, the organ retrieval process began on June 11. Skilled surgical teams carefully retrieved Devansh’s organs during a meticulous procedure; the entire process lasted for 5 hours after which the body was handed over to the family.

Dr Minnie Bodhanwala, CEO of Wadia Group of Hospitals, said, “Words alone cannot adequately express our profound gratitude to the deceased boy’s family. They have turned their unimaginable grief into an extraordinary act of compassion and generosity that will forever inspire us.” Remarkably, Devansh’s organ donation becomes the 20th cadaveric donation in Mumbai this year.

Youngest donors

>> Organs from an 18-month-old baby were donated on May 23, 2001.

>> Organs from a 2.2-year-old child were donated on February 9, 2019.

>> Organs from a 3.4-year-old child were donated on June 10, 2023.