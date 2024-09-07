On Friday, when train no 11029 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-Kolhapur Koyna Express arrived on Platform no 3 of Pune station, a woman inadvertently slipped and was in imminent danger of being pulled under the moving train

Representational pic

Listen to this article Ticket inspectors save passenger from coming under Mumbai-Kolhapur train x 00:00

A ticket examiner from the Mumbai Division of Central Railway, in an act of bravery, saved a passenger from being pulled under a moving train.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Friday, when train no 11029 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-Kolhapur Koyna Express arrived on Platform no 3 of Pune station, a woman inadvertently slipped and was in imminent danger of being pulled under the moving train.

Ramavtar Meena, who was the on duty travelling ticket examiner immediately pulled the lady to safety. The on-duty Chief Ticketing Inspector, BR Meena, witnessed Ramavtar trying to pull the woman back into the train. He joined Ramavtar in pulling the lady back to safety and the duo managed to save the passenger's life.

WR staffer saves life of unconscious passenger at Marine Lines station

In a heroic act, Superintendent of Marine Lines station on Western Railway in Mumbai through his quick thinking helped to save the life of a passenger who fell unconscious at the station during the peak hours, the officials said on Saturday.

In an official statement, the Western Railway said that on August 29, 2024, at around 2:55 pm, Station Superintendent Pradip Biswas received a report that a passenger was lying unconscious at Platform No. 2/3. Biswas immediately went to the scene and took the passenger to the station’s Emergency Medical Room (EMR) for medical help. Using an Automated External Defibrillator (AED), Shri Biswas, with the assistance of others, performed Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR). After about 15 minutes, the passenger regained consciousness.

The patient, identified as 41-year-old Subhash Joshi from Manvelpada, Virar (E), was then transported to GT Hospital by ambulance and later moved to Reliance Hospital for further treatment.

"Western Railway is dedicated to providing a safe and secure travel experience for all its passengers. The Western Railway is always at the forefront in protecting the lives of commuters during their journeys as well as ensuring their well-being and peace of mind," the statement said.

According to a press release issued by Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, on 29th August, 2024, the on-duty Station Superintendent of Marine Lines, Pradip Biswas received a message at around 14:55 hrs that a passenger was lying unconscious at Platform No. 2/3. Biswas rushed to the site and took him to the Emergency Medical Room (EMR) of the station for medical assistance. He immediately applied Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) through the Automated External Defibrillator with the help of others present. After around 15 minutes, the passenger regained consciousness and thereafter, he was sent to GT hospital by 108 Ambulance. Later, he was transferred to Reliance Hospital for further medical treatment.

"Pradip Biswas mentioned that he was able to save a precious life due to the training he had received recently on how to operate the Automated External Defibrillator which was conducted by Rotary Club of Bombay Airport," the statement further said.