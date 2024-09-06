The Central Railway's Mumbai Division said that it will not operate mega block on its suburban sections of Harbour line between CSMT Mumbai-Panvel and Trans-Harbour line between Thane-Panvel on Sunday, September 8

Representational Pic

Listen to this article Mumbai: Central Railway to operate night block this weekend, check details x 00:00

The Central Railway, while sharing Mumbai local train updates on Friday, said that it will operate a nigh block this weekend and there would be no mega block on Harbour and Trans-Harbour lines on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an official statement, the Central Railway's Mumbai Division said that it will not operate mega block on its suburban sections of Harbour line between CSMT Mumbai-Panvel and Trans-Harbour line between Thane-Panvel on Sunday, September 8.

A night time mega block will be operated on slow lines carrying out various engineering and maintenance works during Saturday/Sunday 7/8.9.2024 as under:

UP and DOWN SLOW lines between Masjid and Kurla from 12.30 am to 4.30 am

The DOWN SLOW line services departing CSMT Mumbai from 12.14 am to 12.24 am will be diverted on DOWN FAST line between CSMT Mumbai and Vidyavihar stations halting at Byculla, Parel, Dadar, Matunga, Sion and Kurla stations, further re-diverted on DOWN SLOW line at Vidyavihar station.

UP SLOW line services departing Ghatkopar from 12.10 am to 4.24 am will be diverted on UP FAST line between Vidyavihar and CSMT Mumbai stations halting at Kurla, Sion, Matunga, Dadar, Parel and Byculla stations.

On DOWN SLOW line:

Last local before the block will be Thane Local departing CSMT Mumbai at 11.55 pm. First local after the block will be Karjat Local departing CSMT Mumbai at 4.47 am.

On UP SLOW line:

Last local before the block will be Karjat Local departing Kurla at 11.35 pm.

First local after the block will be Thane Local departing Thane at 04.42 am.

"These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused," the Central Railway said.

Ganeshotsav 2024: CR to operate four additional services of unreserved Special Trains from Mumbai to Sindhudurg

The Central Railway will operate four additional trips of unreserved special trains from Mumbai to Kudal in Sindhudurg for Ganeshotsav 2024 to facilitate the travel of Ganpati devotees visiting their hometown.

CSMT-Kudal 01181/01182 Unreserved Special – 2 trips

01181 Unreserved Special will depart CSMT Mumbai at 3.30 pm on Saturday and arrive at Kudal at 3.30 am the next day.

01182 Unreserved Special will depart Kudal at 4.30 pm on Sunday and arrive CSMT Mumbai at 4.40 pm same day.

3 Sleeper Class, 4 Chair Car coaches and 13 General Second class including 2 Guard’s brake van. (20 ICF Coaches)

CSMT-Kudal 01103/01104 Unreserved Special – 2 trips

01103 Unreserved Special will depart CSMT Mumbai at 3.30 pm on Sunday and will arrive Kudal at 3.30 pm next day.

01104 Unreserved Special will depart Kudal at 4.30 am on Monday and arrive CSMT Mumbai at 4.40 pm same day.

4 Sleeper Class and 16 General Second class including 2 Guard’s brake van. (20 ICF Coaches)

The trains will halr at Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Pen, Roha. Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Kamthe, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon, Kankavali and Sindhudurg stations.

"Passengers are requested to note that all the above trains will run as unreserved and tickets need to be booked through UTS system with normal charges as applicable for superfast mail/express trains, before the departure," a press release by CR stated.