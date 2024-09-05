These initiatives have led to total savings of Rs 4.62 crore, which includes savings of Rs.2.66 crore by the Mumbai Division, Rs 1.09 crore by the Bhusaval Division, Rs 0.69 crore by the Pune Division, Rs 0.10 crore by the Nagpur Division and Rs 0.08 crore by Solapur Division

The share of renewable energy consumption on Central Railway has reached 9.9% for traction (railway train operation) and 6.5% for non-traction (all other purposes) and it is likely to increase soon.

These initiatives have led to total savings of Rs 4.62 crore, which includes savings of Rs.2.66 crore by the Mumbai Division, Rs 1.09 crore by the Bhusaval Division, Rs 0.69 crore by the Pune Division, Rs 0.10 crore by the Nagpur Division and Rs 0.08 crore by Solapur Division.

Harnessing solar power is one of the various measures being adopted by Central Railway to utilize green and renewable energy resources.

Solar Panels have been installed at 205 locations over all 5 divisions of Central Railway including 47 locations in Mumbai Division, 58 locations in Nagpur Division, 50 locations in Pune Division, 32 locations in Bhusaval Division and 18 locations in Solapur Division July-2024 which have provided significant Power for CR’s requirements and has resulted in a considerable saving of revenue as well.

During the FY 2023-24, Solar Panels on Central Railway’s five divisions have generated 8.04 MU (Million Units) of Power which is equivalent to reducing 6594.81 tonnes of Carbon Foot Print.

This includes power generation of 5.56 MU in Mumbai Division (equivalent to saving of 4557.17 tonnes of Carbon footprint), 1.35 MU in Bhusaval Division (equivalent to saving of 1108.76 tonnes of Carbon Foot Print), 0.96 MU in Pune Division (equivalent to saving of 784.44 tonnes of Carbon Foot Print), 0.09 MU on Nagpur Division (equivalent to saving of 76.80 tonnes of Carbon Foot Print) and 0.08 MU on Solapur Division (equivalent to saving of 67.61 tonnes of Carbon Foot Print).

"Central Railway has always played an active role in opting for green and renewable energy for its power requirements and has taken various bold and revolutionary steps to fulfil the same. This further motivates other Railways to achieve Indian Railways Mission “Carbon Neutral” by the year 2030. Central Railway remains committed to leveraging renewable energy sources by utilising solar power and contributing significantly towards Indian Railway’s goal of a Green Earth," chief public relations officer Dr Swapnil Nila said.