Western Railway services were delayed by ten to fifteen minutes following caution orders in the suburban section following commissioning of new down slow line at Malad.

Delay in services led to crowding at Borivali station. Pic/ Satej Shinde

Western Railway services on Monday morning were delayed by ten to fifteen minutes following caution orders in the suburban section. "There is no breakdown or faults, but caution orders for safety, which is leading to delays," a spokesperson said. Trains are moving at a restricted speed on the new line at Malad.

A 1.4km brand new railway line with a new platform was on Sunday opened to the public at Malad station after an overnight rail surgery involving 400 workers led by senior WR engineers and staff. After this, the platform nomenclature at the station has also changed. The project is a part of the ongoing 6th line between Goregaon and Kandivali.

“The new line will be used by Down (Virar-Dahanu-bound) slow trains and work was completed within the stipulated 10-hour block that started on Saturday night. It was a complex job involving activities of engineering, signalling and electrical departments,” Western Railway’s chief public relations officer Vineet Abhishek said.

“Besides 400 labourers, five JCB excavator machines, one porcelain machine, two tamping machines, two tower wagons and three ballast hoppers were used at the site for activities of all departments. The line was commissioned after obtaining a minor sanction from the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) and a joint inspection by the Senior Administrative Grade (SAG) committee formed for this work. The work was completed in the planned time ensuring safety at the site and passengers travelling on the new track. After this, platform nomenclature is changed at Malad station,” he added.

As a part of the project, the dense Mumbai suburban railway is getting a brand new 4.5 km stretch of the rail line on the Western Railway between Goregaon and Kandivali in a month. Of this, the 1.4km stretch at Malad has been completed today.

The macro idea is to have a fifth and sixth line between Bandra Terminus to Borivali. This will be the mail/express train national corridor, segregated from the Mumbai suburban corridor. At present, the fifth line is in place which is used as a bidirectional line. The sixth line is being built now. As of today, work on the sixth line has been completed on a 9-km stretch of Bandra Terminus to Goregaon. Now the second important phase of the sixth line from Goregaon to Kandivali is done. The new 4.5 km line is ready, now we need to cut and connect to the existing network