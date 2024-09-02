Breaking News
Mumbai: Brace for delays in Western Railway for a month

Updated on: 03 September,2024 06:43 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Officials attribute Monday’s delay to pre- and post-work speed cuts, say issue will continue for a year

Mumbai: Brace for delays in Western Railway for a month

Linemen checking the signal work progress, after local trains start moving to the shifted rail track at Malad railway station

  1. Start early if you are travelling on Western Railway this month
  2. The trains will remain slow, delayed following the work of building an additional corridor
  3. The speed limits will continue for the entire month delaying trains

Start early if you are travelling on Western Railway (WR) this month as trains will remain slow and delayed following the work of building an additional corridor between Goregaon and Kandivli. The speed limits will continue for the entire month delaying trains on the line. The work is for the greater good as the new corridor, once complete, will segregate the local traffic from national traffic, offer more paths, and allow the Railways to increase services eventually,” a WR spokesperson said.

