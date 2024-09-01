A first in India, the Vande Bharat train set was designed to combine aesthetic appeal with functionality. The Railways, in their communique, said that all materials and components used in the train set adhere to the highest fire safety standards.
New Vande Bharat sleeper train/ Sourced Photo
The highly anticipated Vande Bharat sleeper train is an exciting expansion to the portfolio. The new addition, Railways said, will transform travelling by rail. On September 1, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Minister of State for Railways V Somanna introduced the production of the Vande Bharat sleeper version train set at the BEML in Bengaluru.
Inside photo of the new sleeper Vande Bharat train/ Sourced Photo
Crafted with world-class facilities and superior interiors, the Vande Bharat Sleeper train set marks a significant leap forward in India’s rail capabilities, offering a passenger experience on par with European standards. Set to revolutionise long-distance rail travel in India, this segment meets new benchmarks for comfort, safety, and efficiency, the railways said. The Vande Bharat Sleeper train is equipped with a range of world-class features:
Features of Vande Bharat Train
- Austenitic Stainless steel train set
- Crash-worthy features in train set for passenger safety
- Best-in-class interiors with GFRP panels
- Aerodynamic exterior looks
- Modular pantry
- Fire safety as per EN 45545, Hazard Level: 03
- Special berths and toilets for differently abled
- Automatic exterior passenger doors
- Sensor-based intercommunication doors
- Remotely operated Fire barrier doors at end wall
- Ergonomically designed odour-free toilet system
- Toilet for driving crew
- Shower with hot water in 1st AC car
- Integrated Reading light with USB Charging provision
- Public announcement and visual information system
- Modern passenger amenities
- Spacious luggage room
Performance of Vande Bharat trains
|
Maximum operational speed during service
|
160 kmph
|
Maximum operational speed during testing
|
180 kmph
|
Passenger capacity: Type of Berth
|
No of coaches per train
|
Number of berths
|
AC 3 Tier Berths
|
11
|
611
|
AC 2 Tier Berths
|
4
|
188
|
First Class AC Berths
|
1
|
24
|
Total
|
16
|
823