A first in India, the Vande Bharat train set was designed to combine aesthetic appeal with functionality. The Railways, in their communique, said that all materials and components used in the train set adhere to the highest fire safety standards.

New Vande Bharat sleeper train/ Sourced Photo

Listen to this article Railway Min Ashwini Vaishnaw, MoS V Somanna unveil Vande Bharat sleeper train x 00:00

The highly anticipated Vande Bharat sleeper train is an exciting expansion to the portfolio. The new addition, Railways said, will transform travelling by rail. On September 1, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Minister of State for Railways V Somanna introduced the production of the Vande Bharat sleeper version train set at the BEML in Bengaluru.

Inside photo of the new sleeper Vande Bharat train/ Sourced Photo

Crafted with world-class facilities and superior interiors, the Vande Bharat Sleeper train set marks a significant leap forward in India’s rail capabilities, offering a passenger experience on par with European standards. Set to revolutionise long-distance rail travel in India, this segment meets new benchmarks for comfort, safety, and efficiency, the railways said. The Vande Bharat Sleeper train is equipped with a range of world-class features:

Features of Vande Bharat Train

Austenitic Stainless steel train set

Crash-worthy features in train set for passenger safety

Best-in-class interiors with GFRP panels

Aerodynamic exterior looks

Modular pantry

Fire safety as per EN 45545, Hazard Level: 03

Special berths and toilets for differently abled

Automatic exterior passenger doors

Sensor-based intercommunication doors

Remotely operated Fire barrier doors at end wall

Ergonomically designed odour-free toilet system

Toilet for driving crew

Shower with hot water in 1st AC car

Integrated Reading light with USB Charging provision

Public announcement and visual information system

Modern passenger amenities

Spacious luggage room

Performance of Vande Bharat trains

Maximum operational speed during service 160 kmph Maximum operational speed during testing 180 kmph

Passenger capacity: Type of Berth No of coaches per train Number of berths AC 3 Tier Berths 11 611 AC 2 Tier Berths 4 188 First Class AC Berths 1 24 Total 16 823