Home > News > India News > Article > Railway Min Ashwini Vaishnaw MoS V Somanna unveil Vande Bharat sleeper train

Railway Min Ashwini Vaishnaw, MoS V Somanna unveil Vande Bharat sleeper train

Updated on: 01 September,2024 04:06 PM IST  |  Bengaluru
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

A first in India, the Vande Bharat train set was designed to combine aesthetic appeal with functionality. The Railways, in their communique, said that all materials and components used in the train set adhere to the highest fire safety standards. 

Railway Min Ashwini Vaishnaw, MoS V Somanna unveil Vande Bharat sleeper train

New Vande Bharat sleeper train/ Sourced Photo

The highly anticipated Vande Bharat sleeper train is an exciting expansion to the portfolio. The new addition, Railways said, will transform travelling by rail. On September 1, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Minister of State for Railways V Somanna introduced the production of the Vande Bharat sleeper version train set at the BEML in Bengaluru. 


A first in India, the Vande Bharat train set was designed to combine aesthetic appeal with functionality. The Railways, in their communique, said that all materials and components used in the train set adhere to the highest fire safety standards. 



Inside photo of the new sleeper Vande Bharat train/ Sourced PhotoInside photo of the new sleeper Vande Bharat train/ Sourced Photo


Crafted with world-class facilities and superior interiors, the Vande Bharat Sleeper train set marks a significant leap forward in India’s rail capabilities, offering a passenger experience on par with European standards. Set to revolutionise long-distance rail travel in India, this segment meets new benchmarks for comfort, safety, and efficiency, the railways said. The Vande Bharat Sleeper train is equipped with a range of world-class features:

Features of Vande Bharat Train

  • Austenitic Stainless steel train set
  • Crash-worthy features in train set for passenger safety 
  • Best-in-class interiors with GFRP panels
  • Aerodynamic exterior looks
  • Modular pantry
  • Fire safety as per EN 45545, Hazard Level: 03
  • Special berths and toilets for differently abled
  • Automatic exterior passenger doors
  • Sensor-based intercommunication doors
  • Remotely operated Fire barrier doors at end wall
  • Ergonomically designed odour-free toilet system
  • Toilet for driving crew
  • Shower with hot water in 1st AC car
  • Integrated Reading light with USB Charging provision 
  • Public announcement and visual information system
  • Modern passenger amenities
  • Spacious luggage room

Performance of Vande Bharat trains

Maximum operational speed during service

160 kmph

Maximum operational speed during testing

180 kmph

 

Passenger capacity: Type of Berth

No of coaches per train

Number of berths

AC 3 Tier Berths

11

611

AC 2 Tier Berths

4

188

First Class AC Berths

1

24

Total

16

823

indian railways bengaluru India news national news karnataka

