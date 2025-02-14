To combat ticket scalping, Maharashtra Cyber Cell has mandated platforms like BookMyShow and Zomato to enforce name printing

Tickets for the recently concluded Coldplay tour of India were sold at more than four times the rate on the black market. Pic//X/@coldplay

Tickets for major events should have buyer's name printed: Cyber cell

In a move to curb ticket scalping, Maharashtra Cyber has directed major ticketing platforms BookMyShow and Zomato to print buyers’ names on tickets for large-scale events and concerts. The decision follows widespread ticket reselling at inflated prices during the recent Coldplay concert in Mumbai. Special IG of Maharashtra Cyber, Yashasvi Yadav, clarified that the rule will not be mandatory for all events but will apply to high-value events with exceptionally high demand to prevent large-scale resale.

Mandatory name printing

Maharashtra Cyber Chief Yashasvi Yadav stated that investigations revealed a pattern where individuals were purchasing tickets in bulk and reselling them on different platforms, including social media, at exorbitant rates. To prevent such malpractice, authorities have now made it mandatory for tickets to be issued in the name of the buyer for high-demand events where ticket demand far exceeds supply.

Additionally, attendees will be required to carry a government-issued ID (Aadhaar, PAN, or driving licence) matching the name on the ticket to gain entry into the event venue. “This move will have a significant impact on the black marketing of tickets for major events and concerts. We held marathon meetings with the concerned stakeholders before making this decision,” Yadav said. “Reselling or transferring tickets will not be allowed. If a buyer wishes to cancel their ticket, they must do so through the platform, similar to airline bookings. Refunds will be processed as per the platform’s policy,” Yadav added.

White Paper

The Maharashtra Cyber is preparing a white paper on the issue, compiling inputs from various ticketing platforms. This document will outline the legal and technical reforms needed to regulate ticket sales and prevent exploitation in the secondary market.

“With this move, Maharashtra Cyber aims to bring transparency in ticket sales and ensure that genuine buyers do not fall victim to black-market pricing,” Yadav said. The Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW), which investigated the Coldplay ticket black marketing case, has closed the preliminary inquiry, finding no irregularities on the part of BookMyShow.