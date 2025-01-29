Originally, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) had proposed a toll of Rs 500 for a single trip, while the state’s Urban Development Department suggested a lower charge of Rs 350

The Maharashtra Cabinet on Tuesday approved the continuation of existing toll charges for the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) until December 2025. Originally, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) had proposed a toll of R500 for a single trip, while the state’s Urban Development Department suggested a lower charge of Rs 350.

The bridge, also known as Atal Setu and India’s longest sea bridge, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 12, 2024. The bridge, constructed at a cost of Rs 21,200 crore, was opened for public the following day, January 13.

Then under the leadership of then CM Eknath Shinde, the state cabinet had decided to offer a 50 per cent concession on the MMRDA’s proposed toll rates for the first year, resulting in the Rs 250 charge for a one-way trip. For vehicles undertaking return journeys, a toll of Rs 375 was levied.