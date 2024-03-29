Toll rates on Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link to get dearer by 18 pc from April 1

The new one-way charges for Bandra-Worli Sea Link are Rs 100 for cars & jeeps, Rs 160 for minibuses, tempos, & similar vehicles & Rs 210 for two-axle trucks

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation has declared that toll prices on Mumbai's Rajiv Gandhi Bandra-Worli Sea Link will increase by approximately 18 per cent beginning April 1. The new one-way charges are Rs 100 for cars and jeeps, Rs 160 for minibuses, tempos, and similar vehicles, and Rs 210 for two-axle trucks, reported news agency PTI.

Motorists currently pay Rs 85 for cars and jeeps, Rs 130 per minibus, tempo, and light commercial vehicle, and Rs 175 per two-axle truck and bus. These rates are in effect since April 1, 2021. The revised toll rates will be in effect from April 1, 2024, to March 31, 2027, the report added.

According to the report, the Bandra-Worli Sea Link connects Worli and Bandra, providing a convenient route for south-to-north traffic while bypassing crowded neighbourhoods such as Mahim, Dadar, Prabhadevi, and Worli.

Motorists can save 10 per cent or 20 per cent by purchasing toll books with 50 or 100 coupons in advance. Furthermore, return journey passes and daily passes will cost 1.5 times and 2.5 times the one-way toll costs, respectively, while monthly tickets would cost 50 times the one-way travel rates, the PTI report added.

Plans are ongoing to connect the Bandra-Worli Sea Link to the under-construction Marine Drive-Worli coastal road and the Bandra-Versova coastal road. The recently opened first phase of the coastal road project, which stretches 10.5 kilometres between Worli and Marine Drive, is currently toll-free. Once fully connected, traffic on the coastal road is projected to surge dramatically.

Taxi rides to Nashik, Shirdi, Pune from Mumbai to get dearer

At this week's transport authority meeting, the fee increase for shared cab services from Mumbai to Nashik, Shirdi, and Pune was approved. This will probably be put into practice starting next month.

According to the reports, the revised rate for AC taxis on the 175-kilometer Mumbai-Nashik and 265-kilometer Mumbai-Shirdi routes will be Rs. 575 and Rs. 825, respectively, instead of the current rates of Rs. 475 and Rs. 625. On the 155-kilometer Mumbai-Pune route, the non-AC taxi fare will be Rs. 500 instead of Rs. 450, and the AC taxi fare will be Rs. 575 instead of Rs. 525.