Expect significant traffic congestion on the Bandra-Worli Sealink as fans flock to Mahalaxmi Race Course for Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati concert. Authorities urge commuters to plan ahead.

File Pic

Listen to this article Traffic congestion expected on Bandra-Worli Sealink ahead of Diljit Dosanjh concert x 00:00

Mumbai is set for an exciting evening as Punjabi music sensation Diljit Dosanjh brings his much-awaited Dil-Luminati India Tour to the Mahalaxmi Race Course today, December 19. With the concert expected to draw massive crowds, Mumbai Traffic Police has issued an advisory warning commuters about significant vehicular congestion, particularly on the Bandra-Worli Sealink.

ADVERTISEMENT

The concert, which is scheduled to begin in the evening, has garnered widespread attention, with gates opening at 5 PM. In anticipation of the large number of attendees, traffic disruptions are expected along the Sea Link, especially towards Mahalaxmi Race Course. As the event draws closer, organisers and traffic authorities urge commuters to plan their journeys in advance to avoid delays.

In view of the public event at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse in the evening, there will be traffic congestion on the sea link towards the Mahalaxmi race course. Commuters are advised to plan their journey well in advance.#MTPTrafficUpdates — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) December 19, 2024

According to a post by the Mumbai Traffic Police on X (formerly Twitter), the heavy influx of concertgoers is likely to cause traffic bottlenecks, particularly in the vicinity of the racecourse. Authorities have emphasised that commuters should anticipate longer travel times and adjust their schedules accordingly.

Given that Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati tour has already seen sold-out performances across various cities, the Mahalaxmi concert is anticipated to be no different, with a significant crowd expected to fill the venue. The large turnout is likely to increase the pressure on the city’s already congested traffic, especially during peak evening hours.

With these factors in mind, the Mumbai Traffic Police has urged concertgoers to leave early, be prepared for possible delays, and consider using local transit to minimise inconvenience.